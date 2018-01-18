2018 Pink Stiletto Preview

Komen Tulsa is working to get everything finished and ready for the upcoming Pink Stiletto gala on Thursday, February 22nd. The event is being hosted by country music superstar Reba McEntire. Garett Smith who chairs the gala stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about ticket sales.
