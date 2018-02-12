CASA Casino Night Preview On 6 In The Morning

For more than 30 years, CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates, has been helping abused or neglected in our community have a voice. The non-profit is getting ready for their annual fundraiser, CASA Casino Night on February 23rd. Executive Director, Maura Guten, along with CASA Volunteer Advocate Christine Po stopped 6 In The Morning to talk about the fundraiser.
