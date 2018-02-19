Tonight At 10: Lori Fullbright's Survival Stories

Stabbed 7 times and she survived. Delayna and her boyfriend were alone when he attacked her with a knife. She fought for her life for an hour and a half, bleeding heavily from seven wounds in her neck. But she survived because of what she finally said to him. He even called police. See Lori Fullbright’s Survival Stories, tonight at 10.
