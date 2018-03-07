Star From Musical 'Finding Neverland' On 6 In The Morning

Most are familiar with the story of Peter Pan, but what was the inspiration behind it? Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family who inspired one of the most beloved stories of all time. Will Ray who plays one of the lead roles, JM Barrie stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about the musical which is playing this week at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
