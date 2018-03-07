Tulsa Author Featured On 6 In The Morning

For some older adults, memory issues may be keeping them from reading longer, complex stories. So a new book is out and its called "The Collection: Flash Fiction for Flash Memory. One of our co-workers on 6 In The Morning, Karen Thrower is a contributing author to the book.
