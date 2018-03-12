WEB EXTRA: Video From NYC Helicopter Crash Into East River
Five people were killed in a helicopter crash on New York City's East River, authorities said. The aircraft -- a Eurocopter AS350 -- went down near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
