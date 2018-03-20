Meet The 1st Player For Fortuna Tulsa Women's Premier Soccer Team
Fortuna Tulsa plays at the highest amateur level in the Women's Premier Soccer League. It just signed its first player. Tuesday on 6 In The Morning, General Manager Wayne Farmer stopped by to introduce us to player Anna Beffer.
