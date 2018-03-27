Teacher Reactions To House Tax Bill And Status Of Teacher Walkou - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teacher Reactions To House Tax Bill And Status Of Teacher Walkout

We are six days away from Oklahoma Education Association’s deadline and many people are wondering if a teacher walkout is going to happen. The House passed a bill to give teachers a potential pay raise, but the OEA is still wanting more.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.