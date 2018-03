Remember the show, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Well, a Tulsa school is hosting a game show called "Are You Smarter Than A KIPPster?" on April 3rd at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa for a fundraiser. Andrew McRae is the Executive Director of KIPP Tulsa and Wednesday, 6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor and Rich Lenz played a round with several students.