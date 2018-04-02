OEA President Alicia Priest Talks With 6 In The Morning
Hundreds of teachers from across the state will be at the state Capitol Monday for an education rally. 6 In The Morning spoke with Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest and she says educators can expect a good reception from lawmakers Monday.
