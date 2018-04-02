"Never Again" Was The Chant Teachers Remember From 1990 Walkout - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

"Never Again" Was The Chant Teachers Remember From 1990 Walkout

Several teachers who were here in 1990 are still teaching today.  Back then the phrase that people chanted was "never again."  Many of them say they are sad to be back in this place and they hope that phrase holds true this time around.

