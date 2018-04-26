Tonight At 10: Your Gun Protects You, But Can You Protect It?
You buy a gun, take a safety course and train to shoot accurately, but do you know how keep a criminal from taking your gun away during an encounter? A former Navy Seal walks Lori Fullbright through three scenarios every gun owner should know. See Lori’s completed report tonight at 10.
