WEB EXTRA: Video From Osage SkyNews 6 HD Of BA Traffic Signal Work Location
A heads up for Broken Arrow drivers today. Drivers might need some extra time today because city crews will be working on the traffic signals on Elm Place at both the east and westbound ramps at the Broken Arrow Expressway.
