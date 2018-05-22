Songwriter Talks About His Emotional Reaction Hearing Delvin Simmons Sing His Song
The lyrics to one of Delvin Simmons’ favorite songs, “The Old Man is Dead” by Del Way, has helped carry him through some pretty hard times. The songwriter talks about his emotional reaction to hearing Simmons sing his song.
