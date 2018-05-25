Broken Arrow Firefighters Training To Save Other Firefighters
Firefighters focus most of their training on saving other people's lives, but training is underway in Broken Arrow, where crews are learning new techniques to save their own. It's intense labor, especially in the heat and in full gear.
