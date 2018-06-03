Sapulpa Church Rebuilding After Roof Collapse

A Sapulpa church is preparing to rebuild after the roof collapsed about a month ago. The roof here at Calvary Baptist Church collapsed right into the sanctuary, so Sunday services are in another part of the church, while they hope for restoration to start soon. The Calvary Baptist Church is 100 years old, the sanctuary was added on 14 years ago but now it’s a total loss.
