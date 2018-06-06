Nowata FD Questioning Why Ambulance Wasn't Dispatched To Injury - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Nowata FD Questioning Why Ambulance Wasn't Dispatched To Injury Crash

Bad blood is boiling between emergency services in the City of Nowata and Nowata County. The Nowata fire chief is questioning why dispatchers called Bartlesville rather than Nowata to respond to an injury crash they could have gotten to in five minutes.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.