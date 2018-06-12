Wagoner Woman Shares Her Painful Story As Warning To Parents, Kids
A Wagoner woman is sharing her story as a warning to parents and kids. She was badly burned as a child when her brother picked up a garden hose that had been sitting in the sun and sprayed her, not knowing the hose was filled with scalding hot water.
