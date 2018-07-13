Pryor Family Barn Ripped Apart During Severe Storms - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pryor Family Barn Ripped Apart During Severe Storms

By: Garrett Powders, NewsOn6.com
Connect

A Pryor family is cleaning up what's left of their barn tonight after a severe storm wiped it out.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.