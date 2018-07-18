Family Says Muskogee Man Arrested For Child Neglect Set-Up To Fail By DHS
Prosecutors charged Samuel Crawford with child neglect, but his sisters say he's a loving father who is physically unable to care for all his children. Samuel Crawford's sisters say their brother's arrest is a misunderstanding.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.