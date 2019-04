Disney has released a new trailer for its remake of the hit 1994 animated film, "The Lion King," showing off a new look at the live-action adventures of Simba and Nala.

The trailer is the first time we hear the voices of the impressive cast in their respective roles: Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), and James Earl Jones (coming back to voice Mufasa).