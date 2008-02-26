Murder Trial Underway In Cleveland County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Murder Trial Underway In Cleveland County

It's taken more than a week to pick a jury in the trial of an Oklahoma man accused of killing his 10-year-old neighbor.
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.