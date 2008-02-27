The Burn Continues To Get Rid Of Debris - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Burn Continues To Get Rid Of Debris

Remnants of December's ice storm still litter many curbsides in Green Country.  From Sand Springs to Claremore, plans are underway to clear the mess.
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.