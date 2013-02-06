Three Men Charged For Downtown Bomb Hoax - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Three Men Charged For Downtown Bomb Hoax

Mug shots of Logan Sours, Nathan Howe and Daniel Nix. Mug shots of Logan Sours, Nathan Howe and Daniel Nix.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Editor's note: On March 13, 2013, Nathan Howe pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of grossly disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to a year in jail (which was suspended) and 56 hours of community service.

Three men are now charged in a bomb hoax that blew up in their faces last week.

Prosecutors have charged Logan Sours, Daniel Nix, and Nathan Howe with one felony count each of making a bomb threat.

Police say the three were handing people bags and running off, letting them believe it was a bomb.

It was actually a fake bomb, made up of pipes and wires.

Detectives think the men were making a YouTube video, where one person would catch the reaction of people when they were left holding the bag.

