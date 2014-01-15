Stacia Knight

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Creek, Rogers Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 6:45 p.m.More >>
Several batches of showers and storms are expected tonight across the state. Chances are that some of those will be strong to severe.More >>
An upper level wave will move out of the Rockies Saturday night and bring heavy rainfall starting Saturday night and through Sunday morning.More >>
Showers and storms this morning continue to move east but some wraparound showers on the back side of this system could still impact locations mainly north of US-412 later Tuesday.More >>
We're looking at a nice Sunday ahead with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. There's a very slight chance of rain north of Tulsa.More >>
Sunshine will be in full force Tuesday, and the UV Index will be very high. Sunscreen will be a must for outdoor activities.More >>
Chances for rain and storms will continue on-and-off for the rest of Sunday, so take your rain gear with you.More >>
Strong winds today as we are getting ready for a storm system to push rain and storms into eastern Oklahoma tonight. It should weaken as it moves east, but severe weather is still possible.More >>
Green Country is looking at a very active weather pattern for later this week with at least two separate storm systems bearing down upon the southern plains and our state.More >>
Storms will start to develop this evening to the northwest of Tulsa and will pose a risk to become severe. The main concerns will be for large hail and damaging winds.More >>
