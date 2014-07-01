6 Things You Didn't Know About News On 6 Reporter Emory Bryan

We thought you'd like to know more about the members of the News On 6 team who bring you the news that happens in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma every day. That's why we've started this new feature on NewsOn6.com.

Today we're introducing you to Emory Bryan. Emory has been a reporter at News On 6 for two decades. He's one of the most versatile reporters on the team, but spends most of his time covering city hall and education.

1. What was your first job in television news?

My first job in television news was reporting on the Georgia Legislative session for Georgia Public Television in Atlanta. It was fascinating to see it happen and we had great access to the place and the people. I had actually wanted to be a writer, but they only had an open on-air position, so I took it. A fledgling start-up from down the street would occasionally show up to cover stories and I thought "they'll never have the kind of money that's in public television." It was CNN.

2. You have 15 minutes of free time, what do you do?

Given 15 minutes, I'd probably start making another To-Do list. I'm a list guy. If it's not on the list, it's probably not going to happen. I have a list for home, for work, and for everywhere else. Eventually I'll have a Lists Of Lists, which is my goal.

3. What's in the console of your car?

In the console of my car… 2 hats (important equipment for a balding man), 2 plastic things that I think fell off something inside my car – I just don't know what/where; 2 pens, garage door opener from the neighbor (on the list to give it back); and yes, an empty can of Diet Mountain Dew. It's Dew from a Mountain – what could be better than that?

4. What's your hidden talent?

I have no hidden talents. The talents I've been blessed with are on full display and this is all I've got. Thanks for asking, because I hadn't realized that until now. Ouch. Wait, someone just told me I could count DIY home remodeling. I totally renovated my last house top to bottom and now I'm starting another one. Glad that counts. Whew.

5. What was your high school mascot?

The High School Mascot was/is the Rams from…..Worth County, Georgia. Black and Gold were the colors. It's a Colorado-style ram, which couldn't be further away. No one complained, though, because once a year we played the Cairo "Syrup Makers." I'm not kidding.

6. How would you describe Tulsa to someone who's never been here?

I often get to describe Tulsa to people who have never visited, because it's somehow still off the map. That's why the national news folks always say "Tulsa, Oklahoma" as if it's one of the "Springfields" that every state has. I tell them Tulsa is a wonderful city, with a great combination of history and promise, with plenty of people who care about their neighbors and want to see progress around them. There are great churches, wonderful philanthropists, and opportunities for education and recreation. I tell them the roads stink, and have for a long time; and as a result we have some of the finest tire and hubcap stores and alignment shops in the country. I've never had an out of town visitor not comment on the poor condition of the roads. Ever. And I tell them that Tulsa is still young and yet to be defined and it's exciting to be watching that play out.

