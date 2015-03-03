Support Food For Kids At 2017 Tulsa Home And Garden Show - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Support Food For Kids At 2017 Tulsa Home And Garden Show

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Supporting the Food Bank is easy this weekend with two different ways to have fun and help fight hunger.

Buy One Get One - Everyone wins:

The Tulsa Home and Garden Show kicks off on Thursday with the Buy One Get One night. On Thursday, March 9 just show the coupon at the top of the page, on either your phone or printed out, for a special admission price. All the proceeds of your ticket price will go to the Food For Kids program at the Food Bank.

Reasor's Stem Sales:

Reasor's is supporting the Food For Kids program with the proceeds of all their flower sales. Every flower sold from March 9 to 12 will benefit the Food Bank with all the proceeds being donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

