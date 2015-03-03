Support Food For Kids At 2017 Tulsa Home And Garden Show

Supporting the Food Bank is easy this weekend with two different ways to have fun and help fight hunger.

Buy One Get One - Everyone wins:

The Tulsa Home and Garden Show kicks off on Thursday with the Buy One Get One night. On Thursday, March 9 just show the coupon at the top of the page, on either your phone or printed out, for a special admission price. All the proceeds of your ticket price will go to the Food For Kids program at the Food Bank.

Print Coupon

Reasor's Stem Sales:

Reasor's is supporting the Food For Kids program with the proceeds of all their flower sales. Every flower sold from March 9 to 12 will benefit the Food Bank with all the proceeds being donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.