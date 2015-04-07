Tulsa Woman Arrested For Shooting Husband To Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Woman Arrested For Shooting Husband To Death

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Carolin Harring. [Tulsa County jail] Carolin Harring. [Tulsa County jail]
Police said the fatal shooting took place at the Melrose Apartments in the 6300 block of East 9th Street near Sheridan on January 31. Police said the fatal shooting took place at the Melrose Apartments in the 6300 block of East 9th Street near Sheridan on January 31.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a two-month long investigation, Tulsa Police arrested a woman in the shooting death of her husband.

Court records show prosecutors charged Carolyn Harring April 1 with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Charles Harring, 61. 

Tulsa Police said Charles Harring died from a gunshot wound to the stomach during an argument at the Melrose Apartments in the 6300 block of East 9th Street near Sheridan on January 31. 

2/3/2015 Related Story: Police Identify Tulsa's Latest Homicide Victim

The records state Carolyn Harring, also known as Carolyn Gist, shot her husband with a handgun. Police said the couple had a history of domestic abuse and despite a protective order, Carolyn and Charles Harring were living together.

A sheriff's deputy arrested her at the Tulsa County courthouse on April 6. Tulsa County jail records show her bond is $25,000 with a court appearance scheduled for April 13.

