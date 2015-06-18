Police: TU Armed Robbery Suspect Broke Into Bank Days Earlier - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: TU Armed Robbery Suspect Broke Into Bank Days Earlier

By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Photo of Patrick Napoleon being arrested near the TU campus on Monday, June 15, 2015. Photo of Patrick Napoleon being arrested near the TU campus on Monday, June 15, 2015.
Image from surveillance video from the People's Bank at 4th & Lewis on June 11, 2015. Police say the man is Patrick Napoleon. Image from surveillance video from the People's Bank at 4th & Lewis on June 11, 2015. Police say the man is Patrick Napoleon.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say the teen they believe tried to rob a groundskeeper on the TU campus this week is the same person caught on surveillance video wandering around the inside a Tulsa last week.

Police arrested 18-year-old Patrick Marquise Napoleon Monday morning after they say he tried to use a BB gun to rob a man at the University of Tulsa on Monday, June 15, 2015.

According to police, Napoleon was on a bicycle when he pulled a BB gun and demanded the man's cell phone and then his money. Police said the worker didn't speak English and was listening to music with ear buds, so he had difficulty understanding what the robber wanted. 

A co-worker walked up to the two and the robber rode off, police said. The co-worker notified TU security who tracked down the suspect at 11th and Delaware and Tulsa Police arrested him.

Now police say Napoleon is the same man captured by surveillance video breaking into the People's Bank at 4th and Lewis early in the morning on Thursday, June 11, 2015.

The surveillance video shows a man using a rock to break a window in a door, then wandering around the inside of the bank for 25 minutes without taking anything.

Jail records show Napoleon is being held on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary. His bond is set at $55,000.

