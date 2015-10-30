Great Grocery Giveaway Rules

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who live in Oklahoma and reside in NEWS ON 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewsOn6.com/contests. Employees of NEWS ON 6 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS ON 6 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS ON 6, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of NEWS ON 6, shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. How to Enter: Viewers may participate in the 2017 Great Grocery Giveaway by watching Six In The Morning each weekday, starting, February 13, 2017 and ending February 24, 2017. Whenever the cue-to-text airs, viewer must text the daily keyword given to the shortcode (79640). Deadline to enter is 11:59pm (CST) the same day the cue-to-text airs. One (1) winner will be selected each weekday, by random number generator, from all entries received using the Six In The Morning keyword. Only one (1) entry per person, per keyword, per newscast, will be accepted. However, viewers will receive an additional chance to enter by watching News On 6 @ 10pm, which is detailed below. A different keyword will be given out each day for each newscast. If viewer does not submit the correct keyword, such entry will be null and void.

11. Alternate Form of Entry: Viewers may enter using the Alternate Form of Entry of the 2017 Great Grocery Giveaway by watching News On 6 at 10pm each weekday, starting, February 13, 2017 and ending February 24, 2017. Whenever the cue-to-text airs, viewer must text the daily keyword given to the shortcode (79640). Deadline to enter is 11:59pm (CST) the same day the cue-to-text airs. One (1) winner will be selected each weekday, by random number generator, from all entries received using the News On 6 at 10pm keyword. Only one (1) entry per person, per keyword, per newscast, will be accepted. A different keyword will be given out each day for each newscast. If viewer does not submit the correct keyword, such entry will be null and void.

12. Last Chance Entry: Viewers may enter the Last Chance Entry by completing an online entry form at www.NewsOn6.com/Grocery. All entries received using the Last Chance Form of Entry will be combined and one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, at the end of promotional period. Only one (1) entry per email address, per day, will be accepted. Deadline to enter the Last Chance Entry is 11:59pm on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

13. Alternate Form of Entry for Last Chance Entry: Viewers may also submit a postcard entry, via mail or hand delivery, addressed to NEWS ON 6:2017 GREAT GROCERY GIVEAWAY – LAST CHANCE ENTRY, 303 N. Boston, Tulsa, OK 74103. Postcard entry must include participant’s name, age, town, phone number and email address (include “None” if participant does not have an email address). Entries received from the Alternate Form of Entry will be combined with the Last Chance Online Entry forms, and one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, at the end of promotional period. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of the Last Chance Entry is 4:00pm on Friday, February 24, 2017. Only one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

14. Prize: Each winner will receive two (2) $250 Reasor’s Gift Cards, for a combined prize value of $500. A total of eleven (11) winners will be selected, by random number generator, as follows:

a. Each weekday, starting Monday, February 13, 2017 and ending Friday, February 24, 2017, one (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries received using the Six In The Morning daily keyword.

b. Each weekday, starting Monday, February 13, 2017 and ending Friday, February 24, 2017, one (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries received using the News On 6 @ 10pm daily keyword.

c. On February 27, 2017, one (1) winner will be selected from all Last Chance entries, which includes the Alternate Form of Last Chance Entries.

15. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by NEWS ON 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

16. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules, Acknowledgment, Form W-9, and any other documents necessary (“Documents”) provided by NEWS ON 6. The signed documents must be received by NEWS ON 6 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.In the event winner receives, or has already received, a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News ON 6 and/or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2017 calendar year, such prize values will be combined with this prize value. If the total value of all prizes received during the 2017 exceed $600, winner will receive a Form 1099 from Griffin Communications for the 2017 calendar year.

17. An alternate winner will be selected if any of the following occurs:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News On 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News On 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

18. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

19. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

20. Complete rules are available at NEWS ON 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com.

One (1) response per text entry. Standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply and are per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://store2.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.NewsOn6.com.