Pascal van Schijndel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pascal van Schijndel

Storm Tracker Pascal van Schijndel Storm Tracker Pascal van Schijndel

Pascal van Schijndel, a Dutch native, came to America in November of 1999 where he saw his very first supercell thunderstorm roll through his little town of Caney, Kansas. That storm spawned a new hobby for him in storm tracking that tied nicely with his passion for photography and amateur radio.

Pascal has been a News On 6 Storm Tracker since 2013 and he covers southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. He still feels blessed to turn a hobby into a part-time job. It is a dream come true for him.

When Pascal is not chasing storms, he works full time at Cessna in Independence, Kansas. Pascal enjoys fishing, bowling and spending time with friends in the backyard around a fire pit sharing stories.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on Newson6.com

  • Contact Us

    Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.

  • Facebook

    Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.

  • Twitter

    Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.