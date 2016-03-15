Pascal van Schijndel, a Dutch native, came to America in November of 1999 where he saw his very first supercell thunderstorm roll through his little town of Caney, Kansas. That storm spawned a new hobby for him in storm tracking that tied nicely with his passion for photography and amateur radio.

Pascal has been a News On 6 Storm Tracker since 2013 and he covers southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. He still feels blessed to turn a hobby into a part-time job. It is a dream come true for him.

When Pascal is not chasing storms, he works full time at Cessna in Independence, Kansas. Pascal enjoys fishing, bowling and spending time with friends in the backyard around a fire pit sharing stories.