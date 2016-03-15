Ron Morton - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ron Morton

Storm Tracker Ron Morton

Ron Morton has been fascinated by storms and tornados since witnessing his first tornado in May of 1982.  Too young to drive, he made his father follow it.  Soon after turning around to do so, a second tornado appeared behind them. The thrill of witnessing his second tornado in a matter of seconds had him hooked on storm chasing.

Ron has been chasing storms for 23 years and has chased in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas. Ron has seen the devastation that a tornado can cause and the lives it changes forever. 

Ron considers chasing an honor because of the lives he can help protect. He says, “If I can help them get prepared for the impending danger and it saves lives, then I have done my job.” Ron is a real Okie from Muskogee, where he lives with his wife and two daughters, both of whom play competitive golf.  

Ron has worked in the financial industry for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, being the public address announcer for Hilldale Public School’s sporting events and attending Timothy Baptist Church, where he teaches Sunday school.

