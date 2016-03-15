Dal Archer has been chasing storms for the past 15 years. He has chased storms for the News On 6 for the past 8 years, reporting on winter weather and the extreme spring storms that trek across the Sooner State.

Dal has been involved in numerous tornado events including the Moore and El Reno tornado events in 2013, the Lookeba wedge tornado in 2011, the Hennessey tornado outbreak in 2008 and the Mulvane, Kansas outbreak in 2004.

Dal is a native Oklahoman, born and raised in Kellyville where he graduated from Kellyville High School. Dal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He is the Director of Information Technology for Kellyville Public Schools and has worked in the education sector for the last 18 years. He also has a small technology consulting business.

When he is not pursuing severe weather, he spends time with his wife Melissa and children, Summer and Paten. Dal and his family are actively involved in Lexington Road Family Church and he also enjoys coaching softball, fishing and working with computers.