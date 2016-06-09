News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - A large fire that began when search warrants were being served in a southeast Oklahoma town has burned several buildings. Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said agents were on the scene Friday morning in downtown Talihina as backup to a district attorney's task force that was serving the warrants, but were not involved. It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Three Oklahoma City schools named after Confederate generals may soon be renamed. The school board on Monday is expected to consider new names for Lee, Jackson Enterprise and Stand Watie elementary schools, which are named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson and Isaac Stand Watie. Board member Carrie Coppernoll Jacobs says children and employees should feel welcome in the places where they learn and work.

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma have arrested the live-in boyfriend of a northwest Arkansas woman on suspicion of capital murder in the death of the woman who had been strangled. Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster says 49-year-old Kevin Wayne Clayborn was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma City in connection with last week's death of 48-year-old Misha Rivera of Rogers.

FOSS, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma is auctioning off a herd of about 55 bison to the highest bidder as part of its state surplus program. The bison live at Foss State Park, about 90 miles west of Oklahoma City. . Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department spokeswoman Leslie Blair tells The Oklahoman that it's becoming expensive to feed the animals because of drought conditions in the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.