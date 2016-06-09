News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

GERONIMO, Okla. (AP) - A 1-year-old Texas boy and a 31-year-old Oklahoma woman died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy, whose name wasn't released, from Arlington, Texas, and Savannah Benefiel of Walters died at a local hospital following the crash Friday on U.S. 277 near the town of Geronimo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the unsolved slaying of a couple in northeastern Oklahoma. The OSBI says the reward is "for information that helps develop new, credible leads" in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Jack Denney and 66-year-old Elaine Denney. The Denney's were found dead in their home in Locust Grove on Christmas Day 2007 and no arrests have been made in the case.

PRESTON, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed in an oilfield accident in eastern Oklahoma. The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Robert Allen of Cushing died after the oilfield pulling unit he was on collapsed near Preston, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. Sheriff's investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Allen was on a tower of the pulling unit owned by Rick's Well Service when it fell on Thursday. Pulling units are typically used to make repairs to working oil wells.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate left town for the year without acting on dozens of President Donald Trump's nominees, including his picks to head the Health and Human Services Department, NASA and an ambassador's post. The Senate's lack of action returns the nominations to the White House, which will have to re-nominate them in January if Trump wants them installed. Nominees in limbo include Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine at NASA and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback for an ambassador's post.

