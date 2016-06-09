News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CST

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma prosecutor says a murder and hate crime conviction in the fatal shooting of a Lebanese man is "vindication" for the victim's family. A jury on Wednesday found 63-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors guilty in the shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara outside his Tulsa home. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called on state lawmakers to stiffen the penalty for committing a hate crime, which is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that overturned murder conviction on the grounds that Indian reservations in the state were never disestablished by Congress. The appeal filed Wednesday says Congress effectively dismantled the reservations when it made Oklahoma a state and that the ruling throws thousands of convictions in eastern Oklahoma into question.

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - The death of an Oklahoma pastor, whose remains were discovered burned near a church last summer, is still unsolved. KFOR-TV reports that 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth's burned remains were found near the First Missionary Baptist Church in June. A report from the medical examiner released Tuesday classifies Walworth's death as "undetermined" and "unknown."

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake has shaken parts of north-central Oklahoma. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:12 a.m. about five miles south of Hennessey in Kingfisher County. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about four miles. No damage or injuries was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

