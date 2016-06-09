News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CST

NEW YORK (AP) - A self-described al-Qaida "warrior" who was in a firefight in Afghanistan that left two U.S. servicemen dead has been sentenced to life in prison. A federal judge in Brooklyn pronounced the sentence Friday for Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Harun. Prosecutors say Harun confessed that he threw a grenade and shot at an American military unit in a 2003 ambush. The firefight killed Army Pvt. Jerod Dennis, of Antlers, Oklahoma, and Air Force Airman Ray Losano, of Del Rio, Texas.

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly giving his 12-year-old son advice on how to kill himself. Authorities said Friday that the boy suffered minor burns after following his father's suggestion that he light himself on fire. Sheriff's Maj. Coy Jenkins said 36-year-old Michael Joseph Jensen was arrested Wednesday on a child neglect warrant.

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports four small earthquakes in northwestern Oklahoma, the strongest with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8. No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the Friday morning temblors near Waynoka. A magnitude 3.4 quake struck the same area at 1:16 a.m. and magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 quakes struck minutes later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Oklahoma City student has been arrested after threatening school violence on social media. Officials at the Western Heights School District say they learned of a "school shooting" threat Thursday from a student who had been suspended from a middle school in December. The arrest comes a day after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 students and staff members dead.

