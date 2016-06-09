News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A coalition that includes law enforcement, prosecutors and members of the business and medical community has formed to oppose a medical marijuana question on Oklahoma's June 26 primary ballot. The group SQ 788 is Not Medical registered as a political action committee on Tuesday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. It includes some politically powerful organizations, including the District Attorneys Council, Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association, Oklahoma State Medical Association and The State Chamber.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Muslim woman who alleges she was denied entry into the Tulsa County Courthouse because of her religious headscarf has filed a federal lawsuit against the county sheriff. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Suha Elqutt by the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Roebuck has denied the allegations.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa police say they've taken into custody a woman who bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. Police said Tuesday that a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Authorities say a patrol officer located 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad in her vehicle in downtown Tulsa.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City councilman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges that accuse him of taking at least $165,000 from charities under his control. Oklahoma County court records indicate 35-year-old Councilman John A. Pettis Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of embezzlement and one count of intentionally failing to file state income tax returns. Pettis was released on his own recognizance and a judge scheduled a preliminary hearing conference in the case for June 14.

