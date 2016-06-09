News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jurors have recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for the younger of two Oklahoma brothers convicted of killing their parents and three siblings. The jury recommended the sentence for 19-year-old Michael Bever on Friday, two days after it convicted him of five first-degree murder counts and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the 2015 slayings.

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - A spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four troopers have been treated and released from a hospital after they were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant on a man who later died. Capt. Paul Timmons says the four troopers are expected to recover from their injuries. Timmons says the group was immediately met by gunfire, followed by a fire that quickly broke out in downtown Talihina.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Uncertainty over how an effort to overturn tax increases could affect pay raises for Oklahoma teachers has prompted the state superintendent of schools to seek legal guidance from the attorney general. Superintendent Joy Hofmeister formally requested an opinion on Thursday from Attorney General Mike Hunter on 11 separate questions surrounding the teacher pay raises and the mechanism used to pay for them. A public vote is being south on whether to overturn the tax increases.

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after authorities say she was attacked by seven dogs. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says deputies were dispatched Thursday night to an area just east of Ardmore. Bryant says medical personnel were already on-scene treating the woman, but she later died at a hospital. It's unclear what led to the attack. The sheriff says the dogs have been euthanized at the owner's request. No arrest has been made.

