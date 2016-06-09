News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A California billionaire who successfully pushed to add a "crime victims' bill of rights" to the state constitution 10 years ago is taking his crusade nationwide. Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas has teams of lobbyists and others converging on state capitols. Prosecutors, defense lawyers and police say the victim-notification requirements could be more than some small communities can afford. Supporters say it's worth the cost to help crime victims. It will appear on Oklahoma's ballot in 2018.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa police are investigating after they say an officer fatally shot a man who was naked and pointed a gun at the officer after he arrived on the scene. Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams said the shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday when the officer responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the Hillcrest Medical Center. The man was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Jacob Craig.

SEATTLE (AP) - Advocates say more public preschool programs are needed to address what they call an alarming increase in child care costs. Some pre-kindergarten programs say demand is outpacing availability and funding is lacking to make them available to everyone. In conservative Oklahoma and West Virginia, preschool is offered to virtually all 4-year-olds. Some liberal places like Washington state aren't there yet.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department is planning to inspect an Oklahoma jail next year despite opposition from county commissioners. The Oklahoman reports that an attorney in the department's civil rights division wrote in November that they anticipate touring the Oklahoma County jail "in the early part of next year." The decision comes after county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the department's request to inspect the jail Nov. 6-10.

