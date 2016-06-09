News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A strong Arctic cold front sweeping through parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas is expected to send temperatures plummeting into single digits over the New Year's weekend and bring the chance of freezing drizzle and snow in both states. By Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service says the front will cause wind chills to fall into single digits across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

WELCH, Okla. (AP) - The state's top law enforcement agency says an 18-year-old cold case involving a double homicide and disappearance of two girls in northeast Oklahoma could be at "a turning point" with the discovery of new evidence. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the new developments Friday in the December 1999 murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the disappearance of the couple's 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, and her friend, Lauria Bible, who was also 16.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahomans will choose a new governor and decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in what will be a busy political season in 2018. The state will also see the culmination of a yearslong campaign to update highly restrictive alcohol laws. Voter-approved changes will be implemented to allow wine and strong beer to be sold in grocery stores.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The board that oversees Oklahoma's Medicaid agency has voted to reverse provider rate cuts scheduled to go into effect next month, but the agency only has enough operating funds to last until April. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority board voted Friday to reverse the rate cuts set to take effect Jan. 1. The action was taken after the Legislature and Gov. Mary Fallin authorized additional funding for the agency during a special legislative session.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.