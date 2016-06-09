News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jurors who convicted a 19-year-old Oklahoma man in the deaths of five family members must still decide if he should have a chance of ever being paroled. Jurors recommended Thursday that Michael Bever serve 28 years in prison for assault and battery with intent to kill and will decide Friday whether he should serve life in prison with or without the possibility of parole on first-degree murder counts.

HARRAH, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man is disputing allegations that he killed his teenage daughter's two dogs to punish her for not doing the dishes. Jeffrey Don Edwards of Harrah said Thursday that the accusation is "a complete lie." He said he was at work at the time and declined to comment further. Oklahoma County court records show 35-year-old Edwards was charged Wednesday with animal cruelty.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a white ex-volunteer deputy who served time in prison for the shooting an unarmed black man could face punishment after he was seen at a bar. Ex-Tulsa sheriff's volunteer deputy Robert Bates was spotted in January by another patron sitting at the bar of a restaurant in apparent violation of the terms of his parole, which prohibit him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say two women accused of kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy were tracked via cellphone and other means to a home in New Mexico where the boy was found in a car that pulled into the driveway. Authorities say the two women drove 13 hours from Farmington, New Mexico, to Pittsburg County in Oklahoma in mid-April to pick up the boy and then returned to Farmington with a stop at a motel along the way. The women remained jailed Thursday.

