Impactful Teacher Giveaway Official Contest Rules

1. The 2017 Impactful Teacher Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, who are 13 years of age or older as of August 7, 2017, unless otherwise provided in these contest rules. Individuals are not required to live inside the News On 6 Designated Market Area (DMA) to nominate a teacher, but the teacher must reside within the News On 6 DMA, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc., to be eligible to win.

For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewsOn6.com/contests. Employees of News On 6 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households are not eligible to enter or win any prizes associated with this contest.

2. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

3. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

4. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by News 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

5. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of News on 6, shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

6. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

7. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The Official Contest Rules can be modified at any time, without notice.

8. News On 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

9. How to Win: One (1) Oklahoma educator will be honored as an Impactful Teacher every month, September 2017 thru May 2018. Each winner will receive a prize of a $250 VISA gift card. A teacher may win only once.

10. Promotional Period is defined as follows: September 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018.

11. How to nominate: To nominate an educator, participants must (1) visit www.Newson6.com/educateoklahoma, (2) complete the online form in its entirety.

12. Alternate Form of entry: You may also nominate an educator by submitting a completed form via hand delivery or mail to News On 6, addressed as follows: NEWS On 6 – Impactful Teacher, 303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. To request a form, contact Lisa at 405.843.6641. All Alternate Forms must be completed, in its entirety, including responses to the email database requests, must be legible and must include an email address. If the Alternate Form, or any portion thereof, is not complete, such vote will be deemed null and void.

13. Only one (1) entry per day, per email address, will be accepted. Alternate forms will be combined with the other entries.

14. Prize: One (1) Oklahoma educator will be honored as an Impactful Teacher every month, September 2017 thru May 2018. Each winner will receive a prize of a $250 VISA gift card. A teacher may win only once. A total of none (9) prizes will be awarded during the promotional period. Winners will be determined by the “Contest Officials”.

15. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by News On 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

16. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules, Acknowledgement, Form W-9, and any other documents necessary (“Documents”) provided by News On 6. The signed documents must be received by News On 6 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. News On 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

17. An alternate winner will be selected if any of the following occurs:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News On 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News On 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

18. Taxes: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Communications, parent company of News 9, will issue Winner a Form 1099 for the 2017 Calendar Year, for the total value of prize, plus any amount Winner receives as reimbursement of permit fees, application costs and/or licenses. In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News On 6 or any of their subsidiaries, during the 20017 or 2018 calendar year, all prize values will be combined and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2017 or 2018 calendar year.

19. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

20. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook.

21. Complete rules are available at News On 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com.

One (1) response per text entry. Standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply and are per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://store2.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.NewsOn6.com.