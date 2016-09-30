Tulsa's A Gathering Place Construction Update - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's A Gathering Place Construction Update

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

There's still a lot more work to be done at the Gathering Place, but park representatives say the Arkansas River has been key for construction so far.

Day by day, the trucks roll on and construction continues at the Gathering Place for Tulsa.

Tons of dirt has been moved around the park since construction began in 2014. About 300 construction workers are constantly working, hauling in dirt and building up the 100 acres along the Arkansas River in Tulsa.

One day, the large space of brown dirt will be transformed into something park representative Jeff Stava says will be great for families and Tulsa.

"I think a lot of citizens in Tulsa are just excited about what this park will mean and how it engages with the Arkansas River and realizing the dream of, kind of, a river-front park," he said.

A Gathering Place For Tulsa

Over the last few months, trucks have hauled in tons of dirt - transforming it into walls and a 50-foot mound.

One day it will be Swing Hill.

It'll also connect the mound to the pedestrian bridge that will run over Riverside Drive.

All of the dirt used in the project essentially comes from the Arkansas River, and that saves time and money because it takes about 8,000 regular-sized dump trucks to fill the lot.

To manage where the dirt goes, the sites are done in zones.

Crews still need about 12,000 more dump trucks worth of dirt to finish everything; but, even now, Stava says the image of what the park will be is coming together.

"You can really begin to see all the features and how they interconnect together,” Stava said. “And, to me, that's the exciting part of the construction project because now you can start to see how much space is between features and just how big the size is."

Stava said the park could be the tipping point for more engagement, activity and economic growth along the river.

Crews will need about eight to ten feet of dirt to bury the tunnels - before they do that, they have to waterproof them.

The project is still expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Security Footage, Facebook Post Lead McAlester Police To Stolen Puppy

    Security Footage, Facebook Post Lead McAlester Police To Stolen Puppy

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

  • Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>
    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.