Tulsa Teacher, Coach Selected As An 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 is proud to help recognize "Impactful" teachers in the Tulsa area.

Meagan Farley and LeAnne Taylor joined Bob Hurley Monday to surprise teacher and coach Jermaine Watkins from Tulsa's Gilcrease Elementary School.

Since becoming a teacher, Watkins has started a basketball program for the kids and even took out a personal loan to pay for some of his students to go to basketball camp.

Watkins says he's going to use his $250 check for things like field trips or even new basketballs.

"I'm just giving them life experiences, things that I got to experience as a child that I know made a big difference in my development as a person. I just want to give that back to them," said Jermaine Watkins.

Big thanks to Bob Hurley Ford for making this possible.

If you'd like to nominate an Impactful Teacher, you can fill out the nomination form on NewsOn6.com.