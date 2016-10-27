Mannford Educator Selected As An 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 is proud to help recognize "Impactful Teachers" in the Tulsa area.

6 In The Morning's Rich Lenz went to Mannford to surprise teacher Christen Weatherford. He is a physical education specialist at Mannford Elementary School.

Her husband nominated her, saying she goes above and beyond with her students, teaching them skills they can use for the rest of their lives.

A big thanks to Bob Hurley Ford for making this award possible.

