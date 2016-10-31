Sarah Tingler, Account Executive - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sarah Tingler, Account Executive

With over 10 years of experience, nationally and internationally, in marketing, promotions, public relations, media planning and consulting Sarah Tingler enjoys the challenge of taking on new projects and assisting in the overall success of brand awareness, recruitment campaigns, bilingual campaigns and revenue generation through detail oriented, field and market specific tailored campaigns. You can contact Sarah by phone at 918-740-2285 or send her an email.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
