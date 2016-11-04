Sculptures Showing Tulsa, Route 66 History Nearing Completion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sculptures Showing Tulsa, Route 66 History Nearing Completion

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An artist is turning three pieces of stone into a unique tribute to Route 66 and Tulsa's history.

It's a solitary business, sculpting three blocks of Indiana limestone. Patrick Sullivan is the sculptor and Indiana limestone is his favorite for this kind of work.

"It is magnificent stone for anything outdoors," he said.

The three stone pieces will be installed in Howard Park on Southwest Boulevard.

The project was commissioned by the City of Tulsa and the Arts Commission of Tulsa and is one of the last of the original Vision 2025 projects.

Each of the blocks depicts Tulsa's association with Route 66 and a part of the city's history.

One has a transportation theme, with planes, trains, highways and the Tulsa Trolley.

The one he is working now, he said, “This one is industry and Native American culture."

One of its panels will feature a greeting in the Osage, Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee languages.

The third sculpture will focus on our art deco architecture and our culture.

Sullivan has been working steadily since late September and plans to be finished by the end of the month.

They expect to have a dedication ceremony in Howard Park on Southwest Boulevard in early December.

