Elderly Woman Killed In Tulsa House Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa house fire killed one woman and sent her granddaughter to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3400 block of East 5th Place around 5:30 Thursday evening. When they arrived, they were immediately told someone was still inside.

"The front room was where we found one elderly female that had passed away," said Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa firefighters were on scene in minutes. May said there was heavy smoke and flames in the front of the house.

Firefighters said a woman in her 20s was outside seeking help and told them a person who is in a wheelchair was still inside.

May said, "Had reports that somebody was inside, so they went in initially to try and find her."

The woman was found on the floor of the front room, but the flames were too hot and firefighters could not reach her.

"Because of the immense amount of heat in those two rooms where they thought she was," May said.

He said the woman outside the home is the victim's granddaughter.

"She was outside [when firefighters arrived], went back inside trying to help her grandmother, she was in and out, and that's how she received some of her injuries," he said.

May said the younger woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes of arriving and spent much of the night waiting for the medical examiner to do a report before being able to do a thorough investigation into how it started.

May said, "They'll start on it immediately and see if they can determine what happened."

Officials have not yet released the name of the woman who passed away, nor do they have a cause at this time.

If you'd like to help the family, a Go Fund Me site has been set up.

