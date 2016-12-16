Union Educator Selected As News On 6 Impactful Teacher

A Union teacher has been selected as a News On 6 impactful teacher.

News On 6 meteorologist Alan Crone and 6 In The Morning anchor Rich Lenz went out to the Union 6/7th grade center to surprise Tiffany Bolding right in the middle of her engineering class on Thursday.

They presented Bolding with a $250 check to use however she'd like.

"Thank you so much. This is the best job in the world and I love it," Bolding said.

